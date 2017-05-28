Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are married.

The 34-year-old model and her billionaire 26-year-old fiancé, who founded social media app Snapchat, tied the knot in a ''lavish and classy'' celebration at their home in Los Angeles on Saturday (27.05.17).

A source told PEOPLE: ''For a small wedding, it has been a huge production. The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.''

40 guests attended the ceremony and reception.

Miranda and Evan started dating in 2014 and got engaged in July 2016, with the model revealing that they were waiting until they got married to have sex.

She said: ''My partner is very traditional. We can't... I mean we're just...waiting.''

Miranda was previously married to Orlando Bloom, the father of her son Flynn, six, from 2010 to 2013 and she admitted Evan's proposal last year was a complete surprise.

She said: ''[Was I expecting it?] Absolutely not. He said to me, 'Miranda, I'm telling you now, this is the first and last time I'm going to kneel down in front of you'.

''I was terribly nervous and emotional, trembling with happiness.''

And she often gushes over her love in interviews, previously saying: ''Evan is real homebody like me. We have little dinner parties for our friends - he loves my cooking. Both of us are quite conservative even though we come from different worlds.

''But we have common values, a sense of loyalty, family and honesty. I tend to trust other people more easily. Evan is more guarded and reserved. It's a good balance.

''We spend hours talking about everything. He listens to me and he understands me.

''He works very hard and he's proud that I've started my own business. He gives me tons of advice. He's my soulmate.''