Mira Sorvino is more protective of her children after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The 51-year-old actress was one of numerous women who came forward to accuse disgraced producer Weinstein of sexual harassment and she admits she worries about her kids much more now and ''comes down like a hammer'' on them sometimes.

She said: ''It's really hard because sometimes I think I come down like a hammer. And my daughter finds it overwhelming. 'Like Mom, I was having a nice night before you started talking about this again. I'm fine, I'm safe.' ... I'm just such a worrywart now and so hell-bent on nothing bad happening to my kids that I maybe have become too much of a broken record. I know that although I've had these bad experiences it doesn't mean that those are going to befall them. I work with my boys too, and talk about consent, even things like tickling or teasing people who don't want to be teased. Like if it's only fun for you, it's not fun.''

And Mira - who is thrilled by the birth of movements such as Time's Up and #MeToo, which aim to eliminate all forms of sexual misconduct - admits she does have a ''few days'' of darkness, but ultimately is glad she has encouraged others by speaking out.

She told People magazine: ''I have a few days where it's a little dark for me because it is retriggering and traumatising to relive one's past traumas, especially airing them in public ... but it's at the service of trying to pass laws and make change. All across the country laws are being changed. Victims are being believed.''