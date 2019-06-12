Mira Sorvino has alleged she was raped.

The 51-year-old actress - who previously accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually abusing her in a hotel room in 1995 - has alleged she is a ''survivor of date rape'', and said she's never told anyone the story before because she felt too much ''shame'' to come forward.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday (12.06.19) with Governor Andrew Cuomo which pushed for stricter sexual harassment and rape-reporting laws, Mira said: ''I'm a survivor of date rape. I have never said that in public, because it is impossible to share those kinds of things. You feel shame. You feel like it was somehow your fault.''

The 'Condor' star didn't go into detail about the alleged incident, but Cuomo applauded her for her testimony.

He said: ''I've been in this room many times, and I don't think I've ever heard a more intelligent, powerful, persuasive point than you just made - and God bless you for being so brave and courageous.''

Following her allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Mira also alleged she had been gagged with a condom at the age of 16 during her first ever audition for a horror film, by an unnamed casting director.

She said in 2018: ''In looking back over at my career, I realised that one of my very first auditions when I was 16, I was completely treated inappropriately by the casting director.

''In order to scare me for this horror movie scene, he tied me to a chair, he bruised my arm, and I was 16 years old, and then he gagged me, and I was all game because I'm trying to be scared for the scene.

''And at the end he takes the gag out of my mouth and he said, 'Sorry for the prophylactic,' so he had gagged me with a condom. I was too young to even know, thank God, what a condom tasted like.

''It was so inappropriate, and what the heck was a casting director doing with a condom in his pocket in an audition?''