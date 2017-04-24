Minnie Driver started going grey when she was 21.

The 47-year-old actress is known for her dark curly locks but admits that if it weren't for her career, she'd happily ditch the dye and embrace their new silvery tone.

She said: ''I don't see it as a bad thing. If I wasn't an actress I would just let it go. I would go full Bonnie Raitt the hell out of my hair.''

The 'Speechless' actress may have access to top make-up artists and beauticians but she won't let anyone near her eyebrows following a past grooming disaster.

She joked to People magazine: ''I made the mistake of letting someone do my eyebrows once and I think they must have been doing the crossword at the same time.

''It took me literally five years to grow them back in. Now I just do it myself.''

Minnie - who has an eight-year-old son, Henry, from a previous relationship and is dating Neville Wakefield - doesn't wear much make-up when she isn't working but even when she does use cosmetics, her minimal look is often mistaken for bare-faced.

She said: ''In my everyday life you won't see me wearing a lot of make-up.

''Even when I have what I consider quite a lot of make-up on, some online rag will [say I'm] 'wearing no makeup while having lunch.' I'm like, 'Dude, I did my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I am wearing lipstick and I put a base on and it's a cream blush. Thank you very much.''

Whether she's glammed up or not, Minnie never feels more beautiful than when she knows she's ''really healthy''.

She said: ''I feel the most beautiful when I am really healthy and that means physically in shape, strong and eating really well and drinking just the right amount of really delicious wine and getting the right amount of sleep.

''It's hard to do but I know that is when I feel the absolute most beautiful.''