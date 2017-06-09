Minnie Driver likes to explore ''the subterfuge of women'' in her movie roles and is ''very interested in the identity'' of characters.
Minnie Driver likes exploring ''the subterfuge of women'' in her movie roles.
The 'Speechless' star found it ''very interesting'' looking at identity and dubbed her role as Dahlia Malloy in 'The Riches' as ''pretty much her favourite character'' she has ever played.
She said: ''I'm very interested in identity and I'm very interested in the subterfuge of women, because we consciously do it.
''We have to do it, a lot of the time. And then here is a character, she was a drug addict gypsy who takes over the life of a white middle-class American mother, and it was really interesting and different and great and challenging, and I loved it.''
And the 47-year-old actress says 1997's 'Grosse Pointe Blank' is her favourite film she has been in as she felt it was ''brilliant and wonderfully constructed''.
Speaking to Christine Baranski for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, she added: ''My favourite film that I was in was 'Grosse Pointe Blank'. That was largely improvised and brilliant and wonderfully constructed and different.''
Meanwhile, Minnie previously revealed she was told she wasn't ''hot enough'' to star in 'Good Will Hunting'.
She said: ''I really can't [name names] because then I'll never work again, and I have to work because I have a mortgage.
''You know what? The producer of 'Good Will Hunting' did not think I was hot enough to be in that film, and did not want me in the film. It came from the top. [But] they fought very hard for me to play that role. I am grateful to them until this day.''
And despite going on to be nominated for an Oscar for her part in the movie, Minnie admits it left her feeling a bit demotivated for some time.
She shared: ''But I was also together enough to know that hotness is a perception, not really a point of view.''
