'Ocean's 8' actress Mindy Kaling has insisted she ''wouldn't changea thing'' about being a single mother, and admitted she's happier now she's realised she had family and friends to help her.
Mindy Kaling ''wouldn't change a thing'' about being a single mother.
The 'Ocean's 8' actress welcomed her daughter Katherine into the world five months ago, and while she was scared at first she has since realised she has friends and family for support.
While delivering her commencement speech at the Dartmouth 2018 graduation ceremony in Hanover, New Hampshire on Sunday (10.06.18), she said: ''After my daughter was born in December, I remember bringing her home and being in my house with her for the first time and thinking, 'Huh. According to movies and TV, this is traditionally the time when my mother and spouse are supposed to be here, sharing this experience with me.' And I looked around, and I had neither. And for a moment, it was kind of scary. Like, 'Can I do this by myself?'
''But then, that feeling went away, because the reality is, I'm not doing it by myself. I'm surrounded by family and friends who love and support me. And the joy I feel from being with my daughter Katherine eclipses anything from any crazy checklist.
''So I just want to tell you guys, don't be scared if you don't do things in the right order, or if you don't do some things at all. I didn't think I'd have a child before I got married, but hey, it turned out that way, and I wouldn't change a thing. I didn't think I'd have dessert before breakfast today, but hey, it turned out that way and I wouldn't change a thing.''
The 38-year-old star - who revisited her former college to deliver the speech - urged the graduating class to take the chance to just ''let it go'' and not be tied down by too much structure in life.
She added: ''So if I could impart any advice, it's this: If you have a checklist, good for you. Structured ambition can sometimes be motivating.
''But also, feel free to let it go. Yes, my culminating advice from my speech is a song from the Disney animated movie, 'Frozen'.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Those bright sparks at Pixar have done it again, taking a fiercely original approach to...
Riley is an ordinary young girl growing up, thought she has some very real hurdles...
Uku is a volcano living in the isolated tropical beauty of Hawaii and desperate to...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
Visually ambitious and packed with inside jokes for arcade gamers, this colourful animated adventure is...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
The Five Year EngagementTom and Violet met at a New Year's Eve Party and were...
An intelligent script and smart direction help lift this romantic comedy above the fray. It...
Up until recently Gru has always been the number one supervillain until a tremendously nerdy...