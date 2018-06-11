Mindy Kaling ''wouldn't change a thing'' about being a single mother.

The 'Ocean's 8' actress welcomed her daughter Katherine into the world five months ago, and while she was scared at first she has since realised she has friends and family for support.

While delivering her commencement speech at the Dartmouth 2018 graduation ceremony in Hanover, New Hampshire on Sunday (10.06.18), she said: ''After my daughter was born in December, I remember bringing her home and being in my house with her for the first time and thinking, 'Huh. According to movies and TV, this is traditionally the time when my mother and spouse are supposed to be here, sharing this experience with me.' And I looked around, and I had neither. And for a moment, it was kind of scary. Like, 'Can I do this by myself?'

''But then, that feeling went away, because the reality is, I'm not doing it by myself. I'm surrounded by family and friends who love and support me. And the joy I feel from being with my daughter Katherine eclipses anything from any crazy checklist.

''So I just want to tell you guys, don't be scared if you don't do things in the right order, or if you don't do some things at all. I didn't think I'd have a child before I got married, but hey, it turned out that way, and I wouldn't change a thing. I didn't think I'd have dessert before breakfast today, but hey, it turned out that way and I wouldn't change a thing.''

The 38-year-old star - who revisited her former college to deliver the speech - urged the graduating class to take the chance to just ''let it go'' and not be tied down by too much structure in life.

She added: ''So if I could impart any advice, it's this: If you have a checklist, good for you. Structured ambition can sometimes be motivating.

''But also, feel free to let it go. Yes, my culminating advice from my speech is a song from the Disney animated movie, 'Frozen'.''