Mindy Kaling went to the Oscars wearing a necklace that was ''identical'' to the piece featured at the heart of 'Ocean's 8'.

The 40-year-old actress walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday (09.02.20) in a yellow one-shouldered Dolce & Gabbana gown with spectacular diamonds from Chopard and she explained the jewellery had been inspired by her 2018 heist movie.

She told Variety: ''In the movie 'Ocean's 8' we stole a necklace that was identical to this one and I felt happy to wear it.''

Mindy revealed the jewellers had sent a security guard to the ceremony to watch over the stunning necklace - which featured 78.46-carats of marquise-cut diamonds and 46.33-carats of round-shaped diamonds set in white gold - and the diamond earrings and ring she was wearing.

However, she admitted she had no idea how much the jewellery cost because she ''thought it would scare'' her to know, and after her guess of $100,000, appeared stunned when Variety told her it was likely to be closer to millions.

While she may have been dripping with diamonds, the star's beauty look was much more affordable.

Her make-up artist, Janice Kinjo, revealed to E! News: ''I loved using No. 7 because it's affordable and I wanted to show that drugstore make-up can be Oscars-worthy!

''I used the No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation because it's a product that has great, buildable coverage and protects the skin with SPF at the same time.''

She also used the No7 The 360 Mascara, ''because I love a voluminous mascara that opens up the eyes''.

Janice added: ''The Alpyn Survival Serum works as a primer and a light moisturiser, and I love the Nars Satin Lip Pencil because it's a chubby lip pencil I can use to fill in the lips quickly and precisely.''

For fans wanting to recreate the look at home, Janice had one big tip.

She warned: ''Don't overdo the eyeshadow. A little shadow goes a long way.''