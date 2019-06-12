Mindy Kaling won't talk publicly about her daughter's father until she's spoken to her child about him.

The 'Mindy Project' star gave birth to her daughter Katherine in December 2017, but has remained private as to who the father of her child is, and says she won't be making the news public until she's been able to sit down with her daughter when she's older and explain the situation to her.

Mindy said: ''My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it.''

The 39-year-old actress added she's ''surprised at how much'' she enjoys motherhood, because she's always been ''impatient'' and thought she wouldn't make a good mother.

She added: ''I'm very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about. But they don't tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you'll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you.''

And Mindy doesn't think she'll ever incorporate motherhood into any of her work, because she doesn't believe her daughter ''appreciates'' her for any of the things that would inspire her work.

Speaking to The New York Times, she said: ''I don't know that I would ever write about it. I do think that a child appreciates you for none of the things that you are proud of.

''The qualities in my life that I'm really proud of, like being a funny writer or a good dresser or a great boss or a good listener - I don't know that my daughter loves me for any of those reasons. To her, my value is something completely different.''