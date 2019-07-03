Mindy Kaling doesn't want her daughter to ''feel pressured'' into shaving.

The 40-year-old actress is mother to 18-month-old Katherine, and has said that despite becoming an ambassador for shaving brand Joy, she hopes her daughter won't feel the need to start removing her body hair ''too soon''.

When asked what she's going to tell Katherine about shaving, she said: ''I would hope that she would not feel pressured to do it too soon, or feel like she needs to fulfil any traditional standards of femininity. For me, it's part of my self-care, like putting on makeup or doing my hair. It just makes me feel confident. I hope she has a ritual that does that too, whether it's shaving her legs or another form of care that makes her feel good.''

The 'Mindy Project' star used to shave ''all the time'', and although she still considers it part of her routine, she has become ''more relaxed'' about the frequency of her shaves since becoming a mother.

She said: ''In my 30s, because I was on-camera and my character on 'The Mindy Project' would wear these microscopic skirts, I was doing it all the time. After I had my baby, I definitely have gotten slightly more relaxed about it; the frequency that I shave has changed. It was my birthday the other day, and I was like, 'Oop, gotta get out the ol' razor again!' ''

Mindy recently partnered with the budget-friendly, Walmart-exclusive shaving brand Joy, and says she loves how ''simple'' the company is.

Speaking to Refinery29 about Joy, she said: ''I like how simple they are. It is just a really good razor that works super-well - it's not trying to be a philosophy and they're not taking themselves too seriously, which is something I try to do, too.''