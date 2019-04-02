Mindy Kaling will be ''screwed'' if her daughter isn't fashionable.

The 39-year-old actress claims she will be devastated if her 15-month-old daughter Katherine does not grow up to be passionate about shopping for the latest trends, because she wants to bond with the tot over clothing just like she and her mother did when she was growing up.

Mindy told People magazine: ''If my daughter is not into shopping, then I'm screwed.

''I mean, my mom and I didn't go do athletic activities together, like go hiking; we bonded basically through shopping and she loved clothes and fashion as much as I did. Even though growing up I obviously didn't have as much disposable income as I have now, we could [shop] at places like DSW or Macy's where we can actually get really beautiful designer items at not as much cost. So I hope I can do that with [Katherine]. I already get shoes for her at DSW, actually.''

The 'Mindy Project' star also cited Sandra Bullock - whom she starred alongside in 'Ocean's Eight' - as her ultimate fashion icon because she likes how the 54-year-old actress is glamorous but relatable.

She said: ''Sandra Bullock, for someone who is as approachable as she is in all her films, she's always so relatable, and everything - I feel like people don't give her enough props for how fashionable her red carpet game is.

''When I did 'Ocean's Eight' with her I remember thinking, 'She is great.' Her looks for that press tour were stunning.

''She always looks so amazing, but because she doesn't seem to put a huge amount of importance on it, I think people kind of forget about it. But I think she is very, very fashionable.''