Mindy Kaling refuses to wear small sunglasses to fit in with the trend because she thinks people will 'regret' the decision to bring back the 90's frames.
The 38-year-old actress has spoken out about the latest fashion accessory craze - seen being worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner on this year's Met Gala red carpet as well as 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown - and insists she won't be copying the '90s nostalgic sunglasses trend for herself for fear of ''regretting'' her choice.
She posted on Twitter: ''I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look.''
And the 'Wrinkle In Time' actress isn't the only one who's not a fan of the look, after Jennifer Aniston - who was often pictured sporting the look during her 'Friends' days - spoke out about the ''ridiculous'' trends that come back every few years.
Speaking to Glamour, she said: ''I just think they're ridiculous, I'm not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I'm a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very '90s, wasn't it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days. They're always sort of regurgitating trends.''
However, the Kardashian / Jenner family are among the famous faces who enjoy rocking smaller sunnies, and may be following in Kim Kardashian West's footsteps after husband Kanye West sent her an email informing her that smaller frames were going to be all the rage.
On an episode on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', she said: [Kanye] sent me a whole email like, 'you cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses.'''
In the episode, Kim sits down for lunch with good friend Jonathan Cheban wearing a skintight bodysuit, black leather mini skirt and tiny frames and she told him Kanye had hand -selected her outfit.
She continued: ''He sent me like, millions of '90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.''
