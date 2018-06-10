Mindy Kaling is focusing more on her skincare regime in a bid to look less tired.
The 'Ocean's 8' actress hasn't been getting as much sleep as she'd like since welcoming daughter Katherine into the world five months ago so she's now paying far more attention to her skincare regime than she used to.
Asked the last thing she does before going to bed, she said: ''Since having a baby I've become more focused on skincare - basically I'm trying to make myself look less tired.
''So I do a four-step regime with Joanna Vargas products.''
But the 38-year-old actress is wary some products she's interested in could have unexpected side effects.
Quizzed on what she last Googled, she told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Can Latisse (an eyelash growing treatment) change your eye colour?
''Apparently it can, in rare instances.''
Meanwhile, despite her own fame, Mindy couldn't help but get starstruck when she met musical power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z last year.
She said: ''[I was starstruck] when Jay-Z and Beyonce snuck into the premiere of 'A Wrinkle in Time'.
''A photo surfaced the next day of Jay-Z looking directly at me on the poster and it was the coolest thing I've ever put on Instagram.''
Mindy's motherhood journey has been relatively plain sailing so far, but the 'Mindy Project' star admits she hasn't quite managed to get back on her pre-pregnancy diet just yet.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' earlier this month, she said: ''When I was really pregnant - when I came to see you last - I was just eating whatever I wanted. Because when you're pregnant you can just say it's cravings, like, 'I needed to have 11 cupcakes because of my pregnancy cravings.'
''But I haven't altered that that much since having the kid. It's not normal to be not pregnant and have a birthday cake on Tuesday afternoon when it's not your birthday.''
