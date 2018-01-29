Mindy Kaling wishes Bruno Mars was her son.

The 'Mindy Project' actress - who welcomed daughter Katherine into the world last month - enjoyed an evening at home watching the Grammy Awards on Sunday (28.01.18) and was blown away by the 'That's What I Like' hitmaker, who picked up six trophies and performed 'Finesse' with Cardi B.

She tweeted: ''I've said it before and I'll say it again: I wish Bruno Mars was my son.

''I'm a @BrunoMars stan is I guess what I'm saying (sic)''

Meanwhile, Bruno paid tribute to his father, Peter Hernandez, when he picked up the coveted Record of the Year accolade for '24K Magic'.

He said: ''My father, if you're watching this, dad I love you. Look at me pop, I'm at the Grammys right now!''

As well as Record of the Year, the 32-year-old singer also scooped Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Single for 'That's What I Like'.

Accepting Song of the Year - which is given in recognition of songwriters - at New York's Madison Square Garden, Bruno thanked the Recording Academy, as well as his ''brothers'' and co-writers, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip.

He said: ''I've known these guys for over a decade.

''All the music, the music business horror stories you see in the movies, we've been through all of it. And this is the first time on this album that we all came collectively as a group and put this song together and put the album together.

''So fellas, it is an honour to share this with you tonight. These are my brothers.''