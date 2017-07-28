Mindy Kaling will write Ike Barinholtz's broken neck into 'The Mindy Project's final season and he feels lucky to have such a supportive friend.
Ike, who plays nurse Morgan Tookers on the Hulu comedy series, recently broke two cervical vertebrae in his neck while filming a stunt for new movie 'The Pact' but show creator Mindy Kaling is determined that it won't stop him appearing in season six.
Ike said: ''Mindy said instantly we're going to write you in the show, we're going to make sure you're safe. I started crying and then there was a beat where she said 'Do you think it would be OK if Morgan broke his neck while falling out of his bunk bed?' And we both immediately started laughing.''
Speaking previously Ike said he felt lucky to have such supportive people in his life.
He said: ''We knew something was wrong right away. It was scary and was touch and go for a while... Luckily, I've had great doctors who have really helped me with my recovery. I do as they tell me.
''After the accident, I talked to Mindy and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show. Luckily, on The Mindy Project I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it's completely believable.
''Sometimes it takes getting hurt to see how lucky you are to have great people in your life. My family has been taking amazing care of me, and Mindy and all the folks at the show have been so kind. Also, many friends have sent lots of food which is great - but I can't exercise, so in a way, it's exceptionally cruel.''
