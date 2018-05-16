Mindy Kaling says she has become ''super sentimental'' since becoming a mother to Katherine, three months.
Mindy Kaling is ''super sentimental'' since becoming a mother.
The 'Mindy Project' star can't stop taking photos of her little girl Katherine, who is three months old, and she is obsessed with her little smile.
She said: ''She is a really happy baby. What's great for me is that my doctor told me that incessant chatter is good for a baby, and I've lived my whole life waiting to have a captive audience ... I've never been a super sentimental person, but I've been taking a lot of photos.
''I want to remember everything. She's only been in this world for three months and I have like eight framed photos of her in my home. At this rate there will be no wall space left! Her whole thing now is constant smiles. I'm waking up every three hours to feed her and it's a lot. But just when I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is overwhelming,' she throws me a huge smile. It's the best part of my day.''
And the 38-year-old actress and comedienne was adamant not to put on too much weight during her pregnancy as she wanted to be able to lose it easily after she gave birth to her daughter.
She added to Shape magazine: ''Because I like to eat, and I'm not skinny to start with, I knew that if I gained a lot of weight during my pregnancy, things could just fly off the rails in a really bad way.
''That was something I definitely needed to watch out for. My doctor said that women who gain just 25 to 30 pounds usually have less trouble losing it after the baby is born. So I kept my weight gain to about 27 pounds.''
