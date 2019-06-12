Mindy Kaling has been in contact with Marvel about giving Kamala Khan - who is the first Muslim superhero to headline her own comic - her own film.
The 39-year-old actress has been in contact with the studio about the possibility of giving Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan - a 16-year-old Pakistani-American superhero from New Jersey - her own film and explained that Marvel is ''trying to figure out'' what would work best for the character, who is the first Muslim hero to headline her own comic book.
Speaking to MTV News, she said: ''I think the people I've spoken to Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they're trying to figure out what to do with it.
''I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her. They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something.''
Ms Marvel was created by G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker in 2014 and Kamala Khan is the fourth edition of the character, who was originally conceived as a female sidekick for Captain Marvel Carol Danvers.
Following the massive success of 'Captain Marvel' Mindy feels that although a place on Disney's forthcoming streaming service Disney+ could work, the ''excitement'' about the character could suggest a film would work better.
She said: ''Now that there's like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much there is the excitement.''
Kamala Khan as Ms Marvel first appeared in Captain Marvel #17 in November 2013 and was given her own series and her first collected volume of this series, 'Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal' , won the 2015 Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story.
