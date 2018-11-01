Mindy Kaling shared the first picture of her daughter to mark Halloween 2018.

The 'Mindy Project' star has posted the first snap of her 10-month-old daughter, Katherine Swati, showing off their Halloween costumes - a mustard bottle for Mindy and a lion for her little girl.

She captioned the picture on Instagram: ''Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion.''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress previously admitted she feels ''lucky'' to be an older mother because she can ''fit'' her daughter into her work.

She said: ''I'm really lucky because I get to create my own job opportunities. Because I do that, I can fit my daughter into my job. It's a luxury most American women don't have. It's one of the nice things of having had my baby a little bit later in my career. I can be like, 'Hey, I want a little area that I can have my daughter play because I want to check up on her at work.' That is probably the biggest perk of my life: to involve my daughter so much in my career.''

And proud parent Mindy is also delighted that Katherine has started to speak - though she admitted she's reading more into the baby's babbling than she probably should.

She shared: ''She started saying 'Mama.' Although she's kind of just saying like, 'Mama mama ma.' So I have decided to just take it personally and decide that she is saying 'Mama' to me. Although she says it to the lamp ... She is so messy. I've never taken her to anywhere fancy. Forget it, she's not going to somewhere fancy until she's 21.''