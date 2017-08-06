Mindy Kaling's pregnancy reportedly came as a shock to her family and even they don't know who is the father of her baby.
The 38-year-old actress is expecting her first child, but isn't known to have a boyfriend and even her relatives reportedly don't know who is the father of the baby.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''For family members who were hoping for a traditional marriage and a son-in-law, this was a shock.''
It was recently claimed the 'Mindy Project' star has ''always talked about'' becoming a mother, despite previous sources claiming her pregnancy was an ''unexpected surprise''.
A source said: ''Mindy is really motherly to the people she loves and cares about. She takes care of them. Being a mom is something she's always talked about, but never spoke of a set plan or anything in terms of a timeline of when she wanted it to happen.''
The brunette beauty has yet to publicly speak about her pregnancy, and sources previously claimed she hasn't even told her close friends who the baby's father is.
An insider said: ''She just started telling her friends she is pregnant. She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.''
However, Mindy previously shared her desire to have children in the near future.
She said: ''I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen ...
''I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.''
