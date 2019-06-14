Mindy Kaling's daughter hides her medication.

The 'Late Night' star admitted 18-month-old Katherine is ''the boss'' in her household and the tot has so many toys, she's taken over the 39-year-old actress' office and even moves her belongings around.

Speaking on 'The Talk', Mindy said: ''She is [the boss]. It's amazing how a baby, who is a year and a half, and the amount of toys they have makes it seem like I have nine children...

''I used to have an office, and now I had to take out my desk and put in all of her stuff...

''Her new thing right now is she likes to take all of my medications and put them underneath my pillow...like a weird tooth fairy.''

Host Sara Gilbert quipped: ''Maybe she shouldn't have access to your medication.''

Mindy replied: ''My child's safe, Sara brings up a good point, but I promise you my child is safe.''

And the 'Mindy Project' star insisted she doesn't mind how much her life has changed since becoming a parent because it keeps her own ego under control.

She added: ''It's nice, but it really makes you check your ego because it's like her way or the highway.''

Mindy recently admitted she won't be making the identity of Katherine's father public until her daughter is older and they have spoken about him privately.

She said: ''My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it.''

The 'Ocean's 8' actress also admitted she is ''surprised at how much'' she enjoys motherhood, because she's always been ''impatient'' and thought she wouldn't make a good mother.

She added: ''I'm very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about. But they don't tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you'll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you.''