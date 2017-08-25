Mindy Kaling's costume designer is trying to hide her baby bump with ''lots of stretch''.

The 38-year-old actress is believed to be at least five months pregnant with her first child but as her character, Dr Mindy Lahiri, is not pregnant on 'The Mindy Project', her designer Salvador Perez is facing the challenge of ensuring viewers don't spot a bump.

Speaking to USA Today at the preview of his exhibit, 'The Mindy Project: Six Seasons of Style', Salvador said: ''So far, so good. She doesn't show yet. We have another four weeks of shooting and I'm hoping to get away with it. I'm buying lots of stretch.''

And he revealed that Mindy was not happy in season three when she had to wear a pregnancy pad under her outfits when her character was expecting.

He said: ''I had to make her a pregnancy pad (to wear under her clothes), and she hated the pregnancy pad. I'm like, 'This isn't my idea, you wrote this.'''

Mindy is currently working on the sixth and final series of the show and admitted it is bittersweet.

She said: ''It's getting a little sentimental and sad, actually. We have less than a month of shooting. So that's why Sal is pulling out all the stops for the last few episodes for costumes.''

Meanwhile, Mindy recently admitted that although she is excited about the baby, she has no idea what to expect.

In an interview for 'Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist', which will air on September 10, she said: ''It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling.''

Mindy - who has not yet revealed the identity of the baby's father - added that she will be taking inspiration from her late mother when it comes to parenting.

She said: ''My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did.

''My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy.''