Mindy Kaling's costume designer is trying to hide her baby bump with ''lots of stretch'' while she films the final season of her TV show 'The Mindy Project'.
Mindy Kaling's costume designer is trying to hide her baby bump with ''lots of stretch''.
The 38-year-old actress is believed to be at least five months pregnant with her first child but as her character, Dr Mindy Lahiri, is not pregnant on 'The Mindy Project', her designer Salvador Perez is facing the challenge of ensuring viewers don't spot a bump.
Speaking to USA Today at the preview of his exhibit, 'The Mindy Project: Six Seasons of Style', Salvador said: ''So far, so good. She doesn't show yet. We have another four weeks of shooting and I'm hoping to get away with it. I'm buying lots of stretch.''
And he revealed that Mindy was not happy in season three when she had to wear a pregnancy pad under her outfits when her character was expecting.
He said: ''I had to make her a pregnancy pad (to wear under her clothes), and she hated the pregnancy pad. I'm like, 'This isn't my idea, you wrote this.'''
Mindy is currently working on the sixth and final series of the show and admitted it is bittersweet.
She said: ''It's getting a little sentimental and sad, actually. We have less than a month of shooting. So that's why Sal is pulling out all the stops for the last few episodes for costumes.''
Meanwhile, Mindy recently admitted that although she is excited about the baby, she has no idea what to expect.
In an interview for 'Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist', which will air on September 10, she said: ''It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling.''
Mindy - who has not yet revealed the identity of the baby's father - added that she will be taking inspiration from her late mother when it comes to parenting.
She said: ''My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did.
''My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy.''
Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel for Iron Maiden fans.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor says Chester Bennington was a ''sweetheart of a guy'' and people can't understand the pain he was dealing with.
The famous Batman villain is getting his very own movie.
Jay-Z and Beyonce have a $52.8 million mortgage on their new $88 million home which could see them pay back around $252,000 a month over the next 30...
The film will tell a new story, separate from those in the video game world.
The former 'Corrie' star will appear alongside Jodie Whittaker.
Fans will finally get the opportunity to get involved in a public event honouring the star.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Those bright sparks at Pixar have done it again, taking a fiercely original approach to...
Riley is an ordinary young girl growing up, thought she has some very real hurdles...
Uku is a volcano living in the isolated tropical beauty of Hawaii and desperate to...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
Visually ambitious and packed with inside jokes for arcade gamers, this colourful animated adventure is...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
The Five Year EngagementTom and Violet met at a New Year's Eve Party and were...
An intelligent script and smart direction help lift this romantic comedy above the fray. It...
Up until recently Gru has always been the number one supervillain until a tremendously nerdy...