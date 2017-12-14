Mindy Kaling had to battle a ''feral cat'' to get shears to trim her Christmas tree.
Mindy Kaling battled a ''feral cat'' to make her Christmas tree perfect.
The 'Mindy Project' star - who is pregnant with her first child - decided her evergreen needed a trim in order to hold the angel she'd chosen as a topper, so she and her assistant, Akshara Sekar, headed off to find the necessary tools, only to cross paths with the wayward feline.
Detailing 'The saga of the Christmas tree topper' on Instagram, Mindy wrote ''Scissors weren't working. So we had to find a gardening shear my dad gave me when I moved in.
''I went to my scary garage with @asekar95 and she battled a feral cat who was in love with her. (sic)''
After finding the shears and trimming the tree, the 38-year-old actress tasked her assistant with the ''dangerous'' job of climbing a ladder to place the topper on, insisting Akshara was the right person for the job because she is ''young''.
Once the tree was complete, Mindy enjoyed an idyllic evening at home with her pals - though she had to get one of them to crawl under the fir on her stomach in order to water it as her pregnant frame meant she couldn't do it herself.
She shared a photo on Instagram and wrote: ''I couldn't water my Christmas tree so @loulielang came to my rescue. @traceywigfield looks on, helpfully. Then we watched I, Tonya, which we loved. Friends are the real Christmas miracle! (sic)''
The 'Ocean's 8' star - who is expecting a baby girl - recently admitted she is having a ''pretty great'' pregnancy.
She said: ''I'm very, very pregnant. I've had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I'm in my current situation. Like, sitting, I'm obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, 'Awww, can't wait to sit in that chair!'''
