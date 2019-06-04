Mindy Kaling revealed she get's nervous around large groups of people she doesn't know, and has always preferred having ''four friends'' to a big social circle.
Mindy Kaling finds going to parties ''stressful'' because of her ''social anxiety''.
The 39-year-old actress and comedian confessed that despite being ''so open to one-on-one conversations'' she gets nervous going to large events where she doesn't know everyone and has always preferred having ''four friends'' to a large social circle.
In an interview with Glamour, she said: ''People may be surprised to hear this, but I think I do have a little social anxiety. Going to parties where I don't know most of the people is stressful to me. I've always had four friends.
''That's not really something people know about me. Because I am so open to one-on-one conversations like this one.''
'The Office' star went on to explain that she's ''always'' felt apprehensive about attending the Met Gala as guests don't automatically get a plus-one, however feels more at ease because event is held in The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
She said: ''I love the Met Gala, but the no-plus-one thing has always been a real stressor for me. Luckily Anna Wintour made it so that you're going to a literal museum, where there's so much to take in.
''If we weren't going to a museum and just to an event space, I would need to take a Valium or something before I go because it's so stressful to me.''
The 'Late Night actress - who has an 18-month-old daughter Katherine - also spoke about how she deals with balancing her public persona on social media while maintaining privacy in some aspects of life.
She said: ''I'm on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day's going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships.''
