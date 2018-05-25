Mindy Kaling pretended she was dating Chadwick Boseman at the Met Gala.

The 'Mindy Project' star thought it would be funny to pretend they came to the annual event together as both of them were on their own at the bash.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she quipped: ''I sat next to Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman. It was great, but I also felt like ... I kept kind of trying to make it seem like we were together because he didn't have a date.

''We had all these private jokes and things like that. He hated it. He thought it was weird. But I was like, 'OK whatever, I'm wearing a crown. It's fine.' I felt like someone could look at us and think like 'OK, he plays a king. She looks like a queen. They're the king and queen of some really bitchin' third-world country.'''

Meanwhile, Mindy recently welcomed a little girl called Katherine into the world and confessed she has become ''super sentimental'' since becoming a mother.

She said: ''She is a really happy baby. What's great for me is that my doctor told me that incessant chatter is good for a baby, and I've lived my whole life waiting to have a captive audience ... I've never been a super sentimental person, but I've been taking a lot of photos. I want to remember everything. She's only been in this world for three months and I have like eight framed photos of her in my home. At this rate there will be no wall space left! Her whole thing now is constant smiles. I'm waking up every three hours to feed her and it's a lot. But just when I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is overwhelming,' she throws me a huge smile. It's the best part of my day.''