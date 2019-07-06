Mindy Kaling is promoting body positivity with a bikini photoshoot posted to Instagram.

The 'Mindy Project' star - who has 18-month-old daughter Katherine - told her followers they didn't need to be a size 0 if they wanted to show off their bodies this summer.

She wrote on Instagram: ''IDK who needs to hear this but ... WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don't have to be a size 0. Have a great summer (sic)''

Meanwhile, Mindy previously confessed feels lucky to be able to create her own work schedule to fit around motherhood.

She said: ''I'm creating my own opportunities. And when I do that, my baby comes to work a couple times a week, and I live 15 minutes away from [work], and I create our schedule, so if I need to take her to the doctor I can. I know that's not the case for everybody else, and I feel really lucky, but yeah, that's my life right now.''

And the 39-year-old actress, comedian and writer wants to encourage acceptance of women being able to bring their children to work.

She added: ''You see all these photos of writers and you're like, 'Oh, there's nobody with gray hair or anyone older than 40.' And I'm 39, so that's frightening, especially when you have a baby. But what I've been noticing more and more is that there are more working women. And the writers' room ... is one of the most ageist places ever. There's more mature people working on shows. I think that's gonna be the next big push, actually, is making places so you can be a mom, have your kids, bring your kids to work if you need to. That's what Tracey Wigfield and I are doing on our new show.''