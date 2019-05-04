Mindy Kaling has made her ex-boyfriend and longterm friend B.J. Novak godfather to her daughter.
The 'Mindy Project' star has revealed she has made her 'The Office' co-star a godfather to her 16-month-old daughter Katherine, as she opened up about the close ''platonic'' bond they have.
She told GoodHousekeeping.com: ''If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing. But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He's the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her. It's a real staple in my household.
''In the 'When Harry Met Sally' version of platonic friends, I too think that's strange. But when you've known someone for as long as I've known him - the time that we met each other, which was like 24. Now, we're both almost 40. It's such a long time that he truly is just a part of my family.''
Mindy previously described her relationship with B.J. as ''weird as hell.''
The actress - who previously admitted she would have married the actor if he'd asked her before they split almost 10 years ago - said: ''I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status.''
