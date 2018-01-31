Mindy Kaling's 'Mindy Project' co-star Adam Pally says the actress is ''ecstatic'' to be a mother.
Mindy Kaling is ''ecstatic'' to be a mother.
The 38-year-old actress gave birth to daughter Katherine in December and her friend and 'Mindy Project' co-star Adam Pally says life couldn't be better for his pal.
Adam told Us Weekly: ''I think she's ecstatic. She's doing good! She's happy and working, she has a show ['Champions'] coming out, which looks really funny.''
And while juggling a newborn with a new show may prove a challenge, Adam is confident his friend can cope.
He said: ''I think she can handle anything.''
But while the 'Happy Endings' star is close to Mindy, he admits he has no idea what gift he and wife Daniella Liben sent to welcome Katherine into the world, because he leaves present buying to his spouse.
He laughed: ''You know my wife handles all this. I'm so cliche so I don't know.
''I'm assuming we did because my wife is so on it. I don't know what it is. I'm sure it's very cute and very expensive!''
Mindy refused to comment on the identity of her baby's father throughout her pregnancy, and has continued to remain tight-lipped on the matter, even leaving his name of Katherine's birth certificate.
Shortly after her pregnancy was revealed, sources claimed the actress was refusing to divulge details about the father's identity to even her closest friends.
An insider said: ''She just started telling her friends she is pregnant. She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.''
In October, the actress admitted she was having a ''great time'' being pregnant.
She said: ''I'm very, very pregnant. I've had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I'm in my current situation. Like, sitting, I'm obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, 'Awww, can't wait to sit in that chair!'''
