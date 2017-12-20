Mindy Kaling has not disclosed the name of her daughter's father on her birth certificate, as she continues to keep his identity a secret.
The 'Mindy Project' star gave birth to a baby girl named Katherine Swati on December 15, and after the tot's birth certificate was obtained by Entertainment Tonight, it has been revealed the identity of Katherine's father remains a mystery.
Mindy refused to comment on the identity of her baby's father throughout her pregnancy, and has continued to remain tight-lipped on the matter.
Shortly after her pregnancy was revealed, sources claimed the 38-year-old actress was refusing to divulge details about the father's identity to even her closest friends.
An insider said: ''She just started telling her friends she is pregnant. She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.''
As of the time of writing, Mindy is yet to confirm the birth of her daughter, and her comments surrounding her pregnancy - which was first confirmed in August - have been few and far between.
In October, the actress claimed she was ''having a great time'' being pregnant, as she had begun to realise she took a lot of things for granted before her stomach started to swell.
She said: ''I'm very, very pregnant. I've had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I'm in my current situation. Like, sitting, I'm obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, 'Awww, can't wait to sit in that chair!'''
The star also previously admitted to feeling ''anxious'' about entering motherhood.
She said: ''Right now, I just feel so anxious. But, I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice.''
