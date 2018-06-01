American actress Mindy Kaling has revealed she learned Hindi to shoot a scene in 'Ocean's 8'.
Mindy Kaling learned Hindi to shoot a scene in 'Ocean's 8'.
The 38-year-old actress appears alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter in the new crime thriller, and Mindy has revealed she was forced to learn a brand new skill especially for the film.
Asked whether she needed to do any special training for her appearance in 'Ocean's 8', Mindy replied: ''I actually had to learn Hindi to do a scene.
''Although I'm Indian, I was not raised speaking any Indian languages.
''So it was incredibly challenging, and it stressed me out like every night for months before. I got a coach. It's the hardest thing I ever had to do as an actor - learn another language for a scene.''
Mindi's parents are both Indian, but the Hollywood star has never spoken any Hindi at home.
In fact, she admitted that English was the only language she ever heard growing up, even though both of her parents bilingual.
Speaking to Parade, Mindy explained: ''My parents are from different parts of India. My mom spoke Bengali and English. My dad spoke Tamil and English.
''When they met each other in Africa, the only language they had in common was English. English was the only language I heard growing up.''
