Mindy Kaling isn't ''telling anyone'' who the father of her child is.

The 'Wrinkle In Time' star is starting to tell her friends she is expecting her first child but reportedly won't divulge to them who the father is.

A source told People magazine: ''She just started telling her friends she is pregnant. She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.''

Mindy's child is said to be a ''unexpected surprise'' but the 38-year-old actress and comedienne has always wanted to have kids.

She shared previously: ''I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen ...

''I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.''

And Mindy previously admitted she worries about never getting married or becoming a mother.

She confessed in 2015: ''In my thirties, I gained a sense of calm that came from professional stability and, although this is not backed by science, a general slowing of my metabolism, which is why I can gain seven pounds from eating one heavy dinner.

''As calm as I might be, still, about once a month, I wake up at 4 AM and lie in the dark worrying about the same handful of things ... [I worry] I will never have a husband and all my female acquaintances will. What if my kids are really young when I die because I waited too long to have them?''