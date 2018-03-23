Mindy Kaling is ''so proud'' of 'Ocean's 8'.

The 38-year-old actress stars as Amita in the all-female spin-off to the 'Ocean's' trilogy and, although she has only seen a ''cut of it'', Kaling has said it is ''fantastic'' and said it's a movie people will ''want to see''.

In an interview with Collider, Kaling said: ''I saw a cut of it and it's so good! I'm so proud of it. If you know the names of the people in the cast and you know a little bit about the premise, it's a movie you'll want to see.

''It's fantastic! It helps that Steven Soderbergh is a producer. He came to the set and he was in the editing bay with [director] Gary Ross.

''He did the 2001 'Ocean's Eleven', and we kept it very faithful to the style of the original.''

The new movie stars a stellar cast including Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean - the sister of Danny Ocean, who was played by Frank Sinatra in the 1960 original and George Clooney in the reboot trilogy.

Others include Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Dakota Fanning as well as Damien Lewis, Richard Armitage and James Corden.

It has also been reported that the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Anna Wintour, Zayn Malik, Kendall and Kyle Jenner, Katie Holmes and Maria Sharapova will all make cameos in the highly anticipated movie.

Kaling has recently starred alongside Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon in Disney's latest blockbuster 'A Wrinkle in Time' and will soon be starring in a comedy with Emma Thompson.

And over the past year, the actress has said she doesn't think she has acted with men in a movie.

She said: ''This past year, between Emma, 'Wrinkle' and 'Ocean's', I don't think I've acted with men in a movie.

''I think I've only acted with women, and that all of the women I've acted with are over the age of 30 or 35.

''That's really cool and really rare, to be in feature films where not everyone is a 22-year-old model.

''It's really incredible that it's worked out that way and that I'm in these movies with all of these incredible Academy Award-winning actresses. I love it!''