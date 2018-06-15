American actress Mindy Kaling has claimed she'd be ''very unsuccessful'' if she based her career on what ''white men wanted''.
The 38-year-old actress - who stars in the new 'Ocean's 8' movie - has voiced her support for Hollywood icon Meryl Streep, who previously blasted reviewers aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes for paying too much attention to white male opinions.
Mindy explained: ''Meryl was talking about this, she had a great point of view about it. She made movies for women but they are reviewed by men who don't necessarily value it or don't look at it in the same point of view as a woman doing it, but it seems just unfair.
''Although if I had to base my career on what white men wanted I would be very unsuccessful, so there is obviously an audience out there who want to watch things like ['Ocean's 8'], what I work on.''
Despite this, Mindy believes that a lot of white male critics would actually enjoy her work if they took the time to see it and to ''understand it''.
She told Yahoo: ''The thing about so much of what this movie is, I think white men, critics would enjoy it, would enjoy my work, but often I think there is a critic who will damn it in a way because they don't understand it, because they come at it at a different point of view, and they're so powerful, Rotten Tomatoes.''
