Mindy Kaling was hailed the best boss ''you could ever hope to have'' by Rebecca Rittenhouse.

The 40-year-old actress and producer previously worked with the 'Blood & Oil' star on her hit comedy series 'The Mindy Project' and Rebecca, 30, revealed that she enjoyed working for her so much, she signed on star in Mindy's upcoming TV adaptation of the iconic 1994 romance film 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' without even reading the script.

In an interview with People, she said: ''She mentioned it to me when we were about to wrap on the final season [of The Mindy Project] and asked me if I would be interested in joining her on this new project.

''I mean obviously it's an iconic title and then it's Mindy and those things combined I was like I 'haven't seen a script, I know I'm not gonna see a script for months but count me in.''

The 'Unfriended: Dark Web' actress went on to insist that she ''loved'' collaborating with Mindy and praised the 'Office' star for being both ''funny and fun'' but also ''focused and intelligent''.

She said:''I loved working with her.

''Mindy's amazing because she wears so many different hats and she's a performer and a producer and a writer and she's so focused and intent and respectful and professional and collaborative.

''She's really the best boss you could ever hope to have and her character on Mindy [Project] she's kind of bubbly and silly and as a person she's funny and is a fun person but is also very focused and intelligent.

''She's such a force, I think some of my cast-mates were like 'Oh my god I'm so intimidated' I was like it's cool.''