Mindy Kaling has reportedly given birth to a baby daughter named Katherine, who was welcomed into the world on December 15.
Mindy Kaling has reportedly given birth.
The 38-year-old actress is believed to have welcomed a baby girl into the world last week on December 15, according to a report by E! News.
The publication also states she has named her new arrival Katherine Kaling, although the star herself has not yet confirmed the tot's birth.
Mindy announced her pregnancy back in August this year, and stated in October that she was ''having a great time'' being pregnant, as she had begun to realise she took a lot of things for granted before her stomach started to swell.
'The Mindy Project' star said: ''I'm very, very pregnant. I've had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I'm in my current situation. Like, sitting, I'm obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, 'Awww, can't wait to sit in that chair!'''
Mindy's pregnancy announcement was somewhat dampened when her 'A Wrinkle In Time' co-star Oprah Winfrey managed to let the news slip prior to her official announcement, but Mindy insisted she wasn't upset about the gaffe, as she can now tell her daughter the story involving legendary talk show host.
She said: ''At first I was like, OK if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey's the person. You can't complain that much about it, and you can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it!' because she's almost like a religious figure. I thought, 'OK, if there's one person I have to tell my daughter who revealed her existence to the world, Oprah's pretty good.'''
The star also previously admitted to feeling ''anxious'' about entering motherhood.
She said: ''Right now, I just feel so anxious. But, I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Those bright sparks at Pixar have done it again, taking a fiercely original approach to...
Riley is an ordinary young girl growing up, thought she has some very real hurdles...
Uku is a volcano living in the isolated tropical beauty of Hawaii and desperate to...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
Visually ambitious and packed with inside jokes for arcade gamers, this colourful animated adventure is...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
The Five Year EngagementTom and Violet met at a New Year's Eve Party and were...
An intelligent script and smart direction help lift this romantic comedy above the fray. It...
Up until recently Gru has always been the number one supervillain until a tremendously nerdy...