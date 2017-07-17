Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

The 'Mindy Project' star is said to be expecting a baby and although it was an ''unexpected surprise'', the new arrival won't affect her upcoming projects, E! News reports.

The 38-year-old actress previously revealed she would love to have children but didn't want to ''actively plan'' having kids.

She shared: ''I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.''

And Mindy admitted she is ''not cavalier'' when she chooses who she has a child with.

She said: ''I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.''

Meanwhile, the 'A Wrinkle in Time' star previously admitted she worries about never getting married or becoming a mother.

She confessed in 2015: ''In my thirties, I gained a sense of calm that came from professional stability and, although this is not backed by science, a general slowing of my metabolism, which is why I can gain seven pounds from eating one heavy dinner.

''As calm as I might be, still, about once a month, I wake up at 4 AM and lie in the dark worrying about the same handful of things ... [I worry] I will never have a husband and all my female acquaintances will. What if my kids are really young when I die because I waited too long to have them?''