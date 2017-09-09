Mindy Kaling is expecting a baby girl.

The 'Mindy Project' star is reportedly set to welcome a little girl into the world, according to her co-star Beth Grant.

Beth told Us Weekly magazine: ''I'm just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl. I just think that she's up to it ... I just think that she's ready and I'm very happy for her because I have a daughter that's turning 25 and it's just the greatest thing in the world!''

It comes after Mindy - who hasn't revealed who the father of her child is - revealed she likes to keep her romantic life ''a little bit more mysterious''.

She said recently: ''My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over - romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious. I think a lot of women respond to that.''

Mindy previously confirmed her pregnancy but admitted she has no idea what to expect when it comes to motherhood.

She confessed: ''It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling. My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did.

''My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy ... It's so easy to criticise parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticise other parenting because I will have a child.''