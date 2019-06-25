Mindy Kaling is donating $40,000 to charities for her 40th birthday (24.06.19).

The 'Mindy Project' star - who has 17-month-old daughter Katherine - has asked her 11.9 million Twitter followers to pick 39 out of 40 of the charities she should donate $1,000 to, whilst she chose Texas-based non-profit RACIES, which offers legal help to immigrants and refugees.

Mindy tweeted: ''I'm so grateful to have my wonderful, peaceful life w/ my daughter Katherine. How lucky am I to turn 40? I would love to express my gratitude by donating $1000 to 40 different charitable orgs that help others. Pls suggest some! I will kick it off by giving $1000 to @RAICESTEXAS! (sic)''

The actress was inundated with requests and has began revealing the charities she has chosen, including Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Speaking about the latter, she wrote: ''Excited to give to @PanCAN - what an amazing organization dear to my heart. #3 (sic)''

The 'Late Night' star signed off by announcing she had added FODAC (Friends of Disabled Adults And Children), LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project, non-profit housing support charity Christopher's Haven for children receiving outpatient treatment for cancer, Wounded Warrior Project for the injured military and medical aid charity Doctors Without Borders.

Mindy added: ''Adding these to the list! Almost at 40, keep the suggestions coming! @FODACorg @TrevorProject @chris_haven @wwp @MSF_USA #32-#36 (sic)''

The 'A Wrinkle In Time' star also revealed she spent her birthday morning ''weeping'' as she listened to Elvis' 'Graceland' album and reflected on the ''joys and heartbreaks of life''.

She wrote: ''Just doing what I do every birthday morning, listening to the Graceland album and weeping my eyes out, reflecting on the joys and heartbreaks of my life. Today I look back, tomorrow I look forward. Happy birthday to me - I worked hard these 40 years. (sic)''