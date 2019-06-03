Mindy Kaling felt like ''the least famous person'' at the 2019 Met Gala.

The 39-year-old actress was on the star studded guest list for the annual glitzy Costume Institute Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art last month, but she joked she didn't feel like she was well known amongst some of the super rich attendees who weren't familiar with her work.

Appearing on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the 'Mindy Project' star said: ''Everyone there is like a European billionaire, who don't watch American sitcoms or anything.

''And they just sit you next to some random person and I have to like explain my deal to them. And they don't get it, and they're like, 'So you are, oh Harry Styles' publicist?' ''

Mindy first found fame in the US version of sitcom 'The Office', where she first was the first woman of colour to join the writing team, and she previously revealed she wasn't comfortable with her position.

She recently said: ''And for a long time I was really embarrassed about that. No one [on 'The Office'] said anything to me about it, but they all knew and I was acutely aware of that. It took me a while to realise that I was just getting the access other people had because of who they knew.''

And Mindy thinks people often only work with others who are the same race as them because people ''feel comfortable'' with people who look similar to them.

She said: ''I think there's such pressure when you're creating a show to keep it on the air that people only hire those who they feel comfortable with, and for a lot of people that's people who look exactly like them.''