Mindy Kaling is creating a new comedy series for Netflix.

The 'Ocean's Eight' star will reteam with her 'Mindy Project' writer Lang Fisher and executive producer Howard Klein for the coming-of-age story, which will be inspired her own childhood and is described as an exploration of the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.

Mindy - who has written about her teen years in her books 'Is Everyone Hanging Out With Me and Other Concerns' and 'Why Not Me?' - tweeted: ''I'm joining the @netflix fam! @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. More coming soon (sic)''

Meanwhile, Mindy recently admitted she felt ''awful'' when Fox cancelled 'The Mindy Project' in 2015, though it was picked up on Hulu and continued until November 2017.

Opening up about how she felt when told Fox were stopping production, she said: ''It was awful. It felt personal. I was the face of the show. My name was in the title.''

The Indian/American actress credits her success to having ''mentors'' who believed in her.

She said: ''For many years, I thought that hard work was the only way you could succeed, but it's simply not true. Particularly if you're a woman of color, you need people to give you opportunities, because otherwise it won't happen. Talent is an important part of success, but you also need mentors to find promise in people that don't necessarily seem like they will fit in.''

Mindy - who has a 15-month-old daughter, Katherine - believes comedy can be a short career because comics get less ''funny'' as they get older because of complacency.

In an interview with the latest issue of Variety magazine, she said: ''Almost no one who is funny when they were younger is still funny when they're old. Success is terrible because as you get more successful, it leeches away your talent. It makes you rich and it makes you complacent.''