Mindy Kaling has confirmed her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old actress is five months pregnant with her first child and admitted that although she is excited about the baby, she has no idea what to expect.

In an interview for 'Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist', which will air on September 10, she said: ''It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling.''

Mindy - who has not yet revealed the identity of the baby's father - added that she will be taking inspiration from her late mother when it comes to parenting.

She said: ''My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did.

''My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy.''

Mindy also joked that she is looking forward to judging other parents.

She said: ''It's so easy to criticise parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticise other parenting because I will have a child.''

Mindy previously revealed that she has always wanted to have children.

She said: ''I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.

''I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.''