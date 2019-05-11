Mindy Kaling has cancelled her Mother's Day (12.05.19) plans in favour of ''staying in and watching TV''.

The 'Mindy Project' star was originally planning to make the most of the celebratory event this weekend by going to brunch with her 16-month-old daughter Katherine, but has now decided she's going to relax at home instead because she wants a lazy day.

She said: ''I was trying to think of what to do for Mother's Day this year and I was like, I need to take her out, we need to go for brunch.

''And then it was getting more and more crammed up, my schedule. And I was like, this day is actually supposed to be about what I want to do! So I think I'm probably going to cancel these brunch plans I have and I'm going to stay in with [my daughter] and watch TV.''

Mindy, 39, also admitted her favourite part of her daily routine with her daughter happens early in the morning.

Speaking to USA Today, she added: ''In the morning when she wakes up, she'll wake up between six and 6:30 am, we play for a little bit. And then we have a swing in our backyard, so I just push her on the swing. She could do that for four hours. I do it with her for about 20 minutes, and that's kind of my max. But she loves that so much.''

Meanwhile, the 'A Wrinkle In Time' star previously said she felt blessed to be able to shift her own workload to fit around her daughter.

She said: ''I'm creating my own opportunities. And when I do that, my baby comes to work a couple times a week, and I live 15 minutes away from [work], and I create our schedule, so if I need to take her to the doctor I can. I know that's not the case for everybody else, and I feel really lucky, but yeah, that's my life right now.''