Mindy Kaling was blown away when she received an ''amazing'' personalised baby gift from Oprah Winfrey.

The 38-year-old actress was touched when she learned her 'Wrinkle in Time' co-star wanted to send a present after she gave birth to her daughter Katherine in December, but was just expecting a bouquet of flowers - so was stunned when it required two men and a truck to deliver an exquisite handmade book case.

Mindy said: ''I got a call from my assistant. She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present.' I'm thinking, that's so nice, like, probably flowers. I had a kid, I'm a single mom. That's really nice Oprah remembered.

'''Two men are going to be coming to your house, they said, with a U-Haul truck'.

''All you want in life is to hear that two men in a U-Haul truck are coming to your house because Oprah sent them.

''I was supposed to go to work that day [but I was like], I gotta be here.

''They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained 100 of the classic essential books in children's literature. And I held my baby up to it and I said, 'Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?'

''Each book has 'Katherine's Book Club' on it.''

However, Oprah wasn't so thrilled by the end result, as she wanted it to resemble the treehouse lived in by Mindy's character in their movie.

The media mogul admitted in a joint interview with USA Today: ''It wasn't as perfect as I wanted it to be.''

Mindy quipped: ''Now it only looks like a beautiful castle. It's the most amazing gift.''

Oprah added: ''It was the best I could do.''