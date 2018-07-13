'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown has joined his cast mates in thanking the Emmy Awards organisers for the nominations the show has received for this year's ceremony.
Sterling K. Brown is ''honoured'' to have been nominated for this year's Emmy Awards.
The 'This Is Us' star has found himself on the shortlist for two individual categories - including competing with on-screen dad Milo Ventimiglia for Best Leader Actor in a Drama Series - while the NBC show is in with a chance of winning the Drama Series prize.
Gushing over the exciting news in a video shared on Twitter, he said: ''Yo, to the television academy, thank you very much for this nomination for best supporting or guest actor in a comedy series, and for best lead actor in a drama series, and for nominating my father Milo Ventimiglia, as well, and for nominating our show 'This Is Us'.
''We are all so very, very excited and honoured to be invited to the party, us on our little network show. So, thank you very much. It's off to work, I'll see you on the carpet!''
While Sterling is also nominated for his role in cop comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', his 'This Is Us' co-stars Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney will compete for the Guest Actor in a Drama category.
Ron added: ''I'm so honored to be part of THIS IS US. This sort of opportunity comes along once in a lifetime. I'm especially grateful to Dan Fogelman and the writers for finding a way to continue to tell William's story.
''Thank you to the Academy for recognizing so many of the talented cast and crew from THIS IS US today. I can't wait to celebrate with them soon!''
Meanwhile, Fogelman took the opportunity to offer his congragulations to the whole team behind the show, and joked he was going to start working on his tuxedo figure.
He tweeted: ''Sending congrats to our entire #ThisIsUs fam on the Emmy nods. The individuals and the collective! Dusting off the tux and starting intermittent fasting, whatever that is.''
