Milo Ventimiglia revealed his twelfth birthday was cut short after he was caught spitting on holidaymakers while at Disneyland.
The 40-year-old 'This Is Us' heartthrob - who grew up in California - would often go to the theme park during his younger years, and for his twelth birthday, the actor was taken to Disneyland with a group of friends.
However, his fun was short-lived after he was caught spitting from the Sky Tram onto unsuspecting visitors.
While appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday (12.02.18), Milo recalled the story: ''I grew up in Orange County, so I grew up going to Disneyland all the time.
''It was one of those places where you'd go and fall in love but you also go and get in real trouble.
''I went for my twelfth birthday and I was allowed to take two friends. And one of them had the good idea while we were on the Sky Tram, which is this cable that runs over Tomorrowland. It's not there anymore, probably for this very reason.''
Milo recalls being in the car ahead of his parents and his sisters.
He continued: ''As we were going, one of my friends, I don't know who it was, had the great idea to play the game called 'Spit on Someone and Try to Hit Someone'.
''We're spitting over the edge, like, 'oh wow, hit a bald dude!' Then 20 feet before you finish, you're like 'oh, they're watching now, just be cool'.
''Then all of a sudden, we get there and the guy at the end of ride is like 'excuse, me can you wait here. Where are your parents?'
''And I said 'oh they are in the car behind us. 'Just wait here'. And they are just staring at me.
''And then my mum and dad get out and they're like 'excuse me sir, is this', 'yeah that's my son. It's his birthday'. 'oh cool'.
''And my dad walks over far enough out of earshot away and then he walks back and my birthday was over.
''It was done. We went home. That was it. No spitting at Disneyland.''
