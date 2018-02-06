Milo Ventigmiglia may have won America's hearts as a loving father in 'This Is Us', but the actor only aspires to live up to his own dad's example.
Milo Ventimiglia aspires to be just like his own dad.
The 'This Is Us' star has left fans of the hit show heartbroken after his character, Jake Pearson, was killed off in the latest episode from injuries he incurred saving his family from a housefire.
But the 40-year-old actor has revealed he simply wishes to be like his own father, Peter, a Vietnam veteran who was in the printing business before he retired.
Milo said: ''I still want to be my dad. Growing up, my father represented this person of strength, of character. I saw not only the way he would talk to other people and his family but also how people would talk about him.
''People love my father - people love my mother. For me, it's always been, 'I want to live up to that.'''
Despite growing up in California looking up to his dad and his mother Carol - a retired teacher - the actor admitted he knew he wanted to get into showbusiness from an early age.
Milo told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''I remember watching the Academy Awards with my mom and dad as a kid and seeing the acting clips [and] thinking, 'That's what I want to do.' But I didn't understand that it could be a career. I just knew I wanted to do it.''
Meanwhile, Milo recently revealed he feels like ''America's father''.
The actor explained that his role in 'This Is Us' has led to fans confide in him about their personal situations and to turn to him for advice.
Of his experiences with fans, Milo said: ''It's a lot of hugs. ''People want to hug me, and they want advice. I guess I've taken over from Mr. Cunningham [of 'Happy Days'] and Mr. Arnold [of 'The Wonder Years'] as America's father, so people are often looking for that parental feeling.''
