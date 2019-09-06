Milo Ventimiglia is to play Evel Knievel in a new TV series.

The 'This Is Us' actor - who is an avid motorcycle rider - will play the legendary daredevil in 'Evel', a USA Network limited series which will focus on the stuntman preparing for his greatest feat, the River Canyon Jump.

The project is described as an ''exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family -- and facing the real probability that his next jump will kill him'', and will begin filming in 2020.

Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks at USA Network and Syfy said: ''USA Network is known for big event series that celebrate heroes, rebels and icons, and what could be bigger than the story of one of the greatest thrill seekers of all time?

''The incredible life and journey of Evel Knievel lends itself to a dramatic retelling, and we are excited to be partnering with Milo, McG, UCP, Atlas and Wonderland to bring this iconic American tale to our viewers.''

The 42-year-old actor - who will also serve as executive producer - has previously spoken about his passion for motorbikes.

He said: ''I've always been a fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and when I started riding, about 12-13 years ago, I knew that the first bike I wanted to buy was going to be a Harley-Davidson.

''Then, one bike turned into two bikes, turned into three or four.''

And Milo is keen to take his bike on a road trip across the US.

He said: ''Last June I took a ride from Portland, Oregon, down to Los Angeles with a group of friends; some from Oregon, some from Japan.

''It was a moment to get some miles on the bike but also spend time with friends. I have yet to go across the U.S., but I'm hoping to in the next year or two.''