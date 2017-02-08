Actor Milo Ventimiglia stunned a fan of his TV hit This Is Us when he noticed he was watching the show as cast and crew filmed next door.
Milo assembled his TV kids and a couple of cameramen and decided to pay the guy, called Fred, a visit after spotting him checking out a recording of the drama through a window.
The surprised fan opened the door and could not believe his eyes as the actor explained, "Hi, sorry to bother you. We're filming next door and we happened to notice what you're watching right now. You're watching us!"
Ventimiglia and his castmates posed for selfies with the guy before returning to the house set next door.
Milo posted the footage on Twitter.
