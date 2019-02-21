Milo Ventimiglia is ''incredibly proud'' of Mandy Moore.

The 'This Is Us' actor has praised his on-screen wife for recently speaking out ''honestly'' about the alleged emotional abuse and harassment she suffered during her six-year marriage to Ryan Adams.

He said: ''There are things that people live through and are able to have a forum to discuss it and speak about it honestly. You know I am incredibly proud of Mandy for just being who Mandy is. Which is a very giving, inspiring woman.''

And the 41-year-old star thinks his friend's story will inspire other women to speak out or to feel they are not alone in a bad situation.

He added to 'Access': ''If anyone else can take away from that situation or be inspired, to let someone know that they're not alone in their feelings...that's a great thing to do.''

Earlier this month, Mandy was one of seven women to speak out about their alleged ordeals at the hands of the 'Wonderwall' singer - who has denied the claims against him - and she later admitted their marriage was an ''entirely unhealthy dynamic''.

She said: ''I was living my life for him ... being the mother. It's an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self ... I was so small. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was so lonely with him. I knew this was not the person I was meant to be with.''

And the 34-year-old actress-and-singer claims she found it hard to work whilst she was with Ryan because he needed a ''constant stream'' of attention.

She added: ''I would do little jobs - it's not like I completely stopped working. But it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home. I couldn't do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn't let me do anything else.''

Mandy - who married Taylor Goldsmith in November - had previously insisted it is always ''worth'' speaking out, even if the truth is ''painful''.

Lending her support to other women who have experienced ''trauma or abuse'', she wrote on Instagram: ''Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it's always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.''

Ryan's lawyer has denied the allegations, saying they were ''completely inconsistent with [Ryan's] view of the relationship'' and that he supported her ''well-deserved professional success''.