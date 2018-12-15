According to Milo Ventimiglia, he's ''grown as a human'' working with Jennifer Lopez on 'Second Act'.
The 41-year-old actor has gushed about his co-star in the new comedy movie, revealing he relished the experience of working with Jennifer on the Peter Segal-directed film.
He shared: ''We looked out for each other. I have grown as a human and as an artist spending time with her and that's really all you can ask for.''
Milo admitted he was ''grateful'' to have earned the trust of the veteran star, who was specifically selected for the role in the new movie.
He told People: ''She's a creative mogul and a great artist. To have her put her confidence in me as an actor, I was really grateful.''
Meanwhile, Milo recently revealed he ''couldn't get hired'' for ''one entire year'' following the end of his role on 'Heroes'.
The actor starred as Peter Petrelli on the NBC drama series from 2006 to 2010, and Milo confessed he very nearly walked away from Hollywood after the popular sci-fi show ended, because he found it impossible to get hired for anything else for ''one calendar year''.
He said: ''I've had moments where I've had to pick myself up. Probably in my early 30s, I couldn't get hired in town. I really couldn't. That was back in the 'Heroes' days. I did not work for one calendar year. One entire year, I couldn't get a job.
''I was really having to re-evaluate what I was going to be doing because, you know, it's a profession. You need to feed yourself and clothe yourself and have a roof over your head. I was starting to see those things minimise.''
