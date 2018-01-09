Milo Ventimiglia made a splash at HBO's Golden Globes afterparty when he accidentally fell into the pool.
The 'This Is Us' star stopped by HBO's festivities at the Circa 55 restaurant once the glamorous event had wrapped up at the Beverly Hilton hotel on January 7, but he admitted the extravaganza got a little out of hand and he ended up plummeting into the water.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday (08.01.18), and looking soggy, he said: ''Good time at the Globes tonight. Back home studying for tomorrow...and yes, I fell in the pool.''
Rumours that the 40-year-old actor had made a splash at the post-show party began to circulate when NPR reporter Eric Deggan took to his social networking sites to show the tiny slither of open pool that Milo had managed to fall into.
Alongside a photograph of the partially-covered pool, Eric said: ''At HBO's Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot... (sic)''
Milo had donned all black for the Golden Globes out of solidarity for the actresses who were also doing so to lend their support to the anti-harassment campaign, Time's Up.
He said at the event: ''I'm first and foremost a feminist. I have been my entire life. I have two amazing older sisters, an amazing mother and a father that supports all of us and all of them. Being a man of this industry and doing my best and even our best to even be good men -- I can speak for this man, he is a good man -- to support women in this industry and across the board in all industries.''
And Milo would willingly don no other colour for the rest of his life if it helped tackle the ''very, very horrible problem'' of sexual misconduct and inequality.
