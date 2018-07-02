Millie Mackintosh described her wedding day as ''an out of body experience''.

The 'Made In Chelsea' star tied the knot with Hugo Taylor on June 22, and she said the ceremony was more ''perfect'' than she ever imagined it would be.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: ''The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience. Even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo - he's the love of my life.''

The couple celebrated their special day last month at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.

They had a religious blessing there, but married formally three days earlier at Chelsea's Old Town Hall.

Speaking about their nuptials, Hugo added: ''It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand. I've never been happier.''

The Whithurst Park party saw around 200 guests enjoyed a drinks reception and dinner under a large marquee erected within the grounds of the Jacobean-style property.

The pair - who first met when they were just teenagers - got engaged after a romantic getaway to Greece in August last year, one year after rekindling their romance.

Millie was previously married to rapper Professor Green for three years before splitting in 2016.

The Quality Street heir had dated Hugo in 2011, for six months when they were on 'Made in Chelsea'.

The 28-year-old socialite recently admitted she and her now-husband needed time apart to come back together even stronger than before, and said that the couple see children in their future.

She said: ''I didn't see Hugo much once I left the show, and then after my divorce I reconnected with old friends and we found ourselves back at the same gatherings. We were both older, we were both in different places. He was respectful and sensitive, and I felt completely comfortable in his company. He knows me so well and always looks out for me. I knew after everything he really was the right one for me. We both want children in a few years' time, we're open to the idea of living in Los Angeles for a while and we're both so happy to be together again. He's the man I want to be married to for life.''